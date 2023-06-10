US & China look to keep tensions in check | Disagreements over Taiwan, trade & human rights

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali in November and agreed to try to stop high tensions from soaring out of control, including by sending Blinken to Beijing. Blinken abruptly canceled a trip scheduled in early February. Back then, a Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the US And Canada, before being shot down. The two sides have more recently looked again to keep tensions in check. Biden's national security advisor jake sullivan and top Chinese diplomat wang yi held an extensive closed-door meeting in Vienna last month. Tensions have risen sharply between the world's two largest economies in recent years, especially over Taiwan. The two countries are also at odds over China's increasingly assertive posture in the region and over trade and human rights. The u.S. President has looked to limited areas for cooperation with China, such as climate change.