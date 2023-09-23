US & China establish working groups

Sep 23, 2023
In the latest evidence of thawing ties between the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China are establishing two working groups to tackle economic and financial concerns. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng would meet routinely at the vice minister level, with staff reporting to them.

