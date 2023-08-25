US changing its IRAN strategy? US-Iran prisoner swap on track

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The US Has allowed South Korea to unfreeze 6 billion dollars in Iranian funds. The white house says its prisoner swap with Tehran is going as planned. The US and Iran seem to be trying something new. Is this an emerging dynamic? Ghadi Francis explains.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos