/US Capitol Security Breach: Man Detained After Approaching Capitol Carrying a Loaded Shotgun

An 18-year-old man ran toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun on Tuesday (February 17) and was arrested without incident, according to U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan. Police images showed the suspect being detained along with the weapon. The motive remains unclear, though authorities said he was wearing a tactical vest and gloves, and had a Kevlar helmet and gas mask in his vehicle. He reportedly arrived in a white Mercedes SUV, parked near the Capitol, and then ran toward the congressional building.