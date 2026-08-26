US-Canada trade war hits businesses

Trade tensions between the United States and Canada are escalating as both countries move ahead with new tariffs. President Donald Trump's administration has imposed fresh 50% duties on several Canadian imports, while Ottawa is preparing retaliatory tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% on hundreds of U.S. products. Businesses on both sides of the border are warning of rising costs, supply chain disruptions and growing uncertainty. As billions of dollars in trade come under pressure, what does this latest tariff battle mean for North America's economic outlook? Watch this report for a closer look at the impact on companies, consumers and cross-border commerce.