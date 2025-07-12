LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /US-Bangladesh talks end without tariff resolution
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 14:30 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 14:30 IST
US-Bangladesh talks end without tariff resolution
Videos Jul 12, 2025, 14:30 IST

US-Bangladesh talks end without tariff resolution

US-Bangladesh trade talks end without resolution, putting $3.38 billion in garment exports at risk as retailers delay Spring 2026 orders amid tariff uncertainty.

Trending Topics

trending videos