US backtracks on missile promise, Russian drones rule the night, Ukraine's defences fail

In the east, armoured divisions are advancing into Dnipro, pushing on the Donetsk border. This marks the first major Russian encroachment into the region in years and threatens to sever Ukraine’s frontline defensive geography. Russian air forces unleashed a horrific wave of aerial bombardment last week — more than 500 Shahed drones, cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and other heavy weapons targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine from Kyiv to the west. Now Donald Trump has redirected 20,000 anti-drone missiles meant for Ukraine, leaving the embattled nation to fend for itself.