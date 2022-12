The US unveiled its new stealth bomber, the B-21 raider in grand fashion. The grand launch of the B-21 Raider was in sharp contrast to its predecessor B-2's debut, which happened more than three decades ago. ‘Deterrence’ was the key word during the unveiling. But why? Who is US trying to scare? What’s the Game Plan for the B-21 Raider? A report by Shivan Chanana.