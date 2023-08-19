US approves sending F-16 jets to Ukraine from Denmark and Netherlands

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the news agency Reuters reported citing a US official who apparently confirmed it on Thursday (August 17). According to the report, it will happen as soon as pilot training is completed.

