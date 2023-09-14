US approves $5 billion sale of F-35 Jets for South Korea

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
The United States approved the sale of 25 of its most advanced fighter jets to South Korea. Washington will transfer F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, engines, and related equipment to Seoul for five billion dollars as tensions soar with North Korea when they announce the deal.

