UPI is one of India's great success stories. It is now one of the top payment methods in the country. To improve user experience, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced some new changes to the UPI services. Under the new rules, if you have a UPI account that you haven't used for a while or linked to an inactive mobile number, then you may soon not be able to use the UPI ID. Watch in for more details!