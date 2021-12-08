Up To 1 Million Covid Vaccine Doses Wasted In Nigeria: Report

Dec 08, 2021
Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month. In Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and home to more than 200 million people, fewer than 4 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated.
