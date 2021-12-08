Untimely demise of a Gallant soldier: Ex-Defence Secretary of India Shekhar Dutt over CDS' demise

Dec 08, 2021, 08:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former Defence Secretary of India Shekhar Dutt expressed condolences to the family of CDS General Bipin Rawat and expressed shock over his death in the unfortunate helicopter crash in South India's Coonoor.
