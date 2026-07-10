/Trump goes ballistic, claims Tehran wants to 'kill him'

West Asia is on the edge. The sound of explosions has returned to Iran. This time, reports of blasts emerged near Bushehr, which is home to Iran's only operational nuclear power plant. It is one of the most sensitive locations in the country, and any military activity in its vicinity immediately sends shockwaves far beyond the region. Whether diplomacy is still alive or not is increasingly difficult to tell. What is clear, though, is that the rhetoric has become sharper than ever. This is the story of another dangerous turn in a conflict that refuses to cool down.