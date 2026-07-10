/Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin vows war will continue despite talks of negotiations

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify as a Russian drone strike hit Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring several others. The latest attack comes as the United Nations warns that June recorded the highest monthly civilian casualty toll since the early months of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. According to the UN, 265 civilians were killed and 1,816 injured during June alone. Meanwhile, Ukraine says it has expanded attacks on Russian military logistics, including strikes targeting supply routes linked to occupied Crimea.