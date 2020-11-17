UNSC has become a 'impaired organ' and unable to act credibility :India

Nov 17, 2020, 01.10 PM(IST)
At the 75th session of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) said that United Nation Security Council (UNSC) has become a 'Imapaired Organ' and unable to act with credibility due to it's Unpresentative Nature.
