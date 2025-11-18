/UNSC adopts US resolution on Gaza peace plan

Published: Nov 18, 2025, 08:08 IST | Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 08:08 IST
The UN Security Council has voted in favour of a US-drafted resolution that endorses US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza. Included in the plan is the establishment of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF), to which, the US says, multiple unnamed countries have offered to contribute. The resolution was backed by 13 countries - including the UK, France and Somalia - with none voting against the proposal. Russia and China abstained.