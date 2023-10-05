UN’s warning on global economy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
If global growth has slowed down in 2023, the coming year is unlikely to be any different for the world economy. A new forecast issued by the United Nations has asked the world to be prepared for "stalling and divergent" growth next year. The UN’s trade and development report stated that global economic growth will rise slightly, from 2.4% in 2023 to 2.5% in 2024.

