Unofficial Celine Dion biopic 'Aline' gets Cannes outing

Jul 15, 2021, 07:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A somewhat true story of French-Canadian singer Celine Dion's life is told in French filmmaker Valerie Lemercier's new movie "Aline", which received it's world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday (July 13).
