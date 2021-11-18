United States: Voters split over Joe Biden's health, fitness; Is Biden too old to be president?

Nov 18, 2021
Days ahead of US prez Joe Biden's 79th birthday, a new poll has found American voters are split on whether Joe Biden is fit enough for the presidency. Around 40% of voters agreed that Biden is fit enough while 50% disagreed.
