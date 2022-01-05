LIVE TV
United States: Nearly 1000 homes destroyed in a wildfire in Colorado
Jan 05, 2022, 07:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Hundreds of homeowners in Colorado were allowed to take stock of what remained of their homes after a wildfire devastated communities last week. Nearly 1000 homes and other structures were destroyed, as a result of fire, hundreds more were damaged.
