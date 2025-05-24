Published: May 24, 2025, 10:25 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 10:25 IST
United States lifts comprehensive sanctions on Syria
The United States has lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria, marking a dramatic policy shift following the end of Bashar Assad's regime and opening the doors for new investment in the war torn country. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Syria must continue to work towards becoming a stable country and the lifting of sanctions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright prosperous and stable future. Watch in for more details!