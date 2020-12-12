United States' FDA authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use

Dec 12, 2020, 10.50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the infection of COVID-19 for emergency use. This will be the first Coronavirus vaccine to get an approval in the United States of America.
