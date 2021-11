She is American. She is 21 and currently in jail. This- is her mugshot. What did Poolaw do? She lost her unborn child. Poolaw had a miscarriage. She was 15 to 17 weeks pregnant. For your information- manslaughter means murder. The United States has convicted a mother of murdering her unborn child. Apparently the united states thinks mothers are capable of such cruelty. It has already put Poolaw behind bars and now- the superpower is coming after more mothers.