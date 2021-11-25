United States: 3 men found guilty for murdering a black man in Georgia

Nov 25, 2021
It is a historic day for America's fight for racial justice, 3 white men have been found guilty for the murder of black man Ahmaud Arbery. In the state of Georgia in 2020, 25 year old was murdered while he was jogging through the neighborhood.
