United States: 10 people injured in Brooklyn, shooting scare leads to stampede

Published: May 30, 2022, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A stampede broke out at the Barclays center in Brooklyn, New York injuring at least 10 people. Last night, the crowd was leaving the arena after a boxing match when word of gunshots spread among the crowd.
Read in App