Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2025, 11:19 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 11:19 IST
United Kingdom inflation jumps to 3.5% in April
United Kingdom inflation jumps to 3.5% in April

The UK’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.5% in April, marking a surprising uptick that surpassed analyst expectations and added pressure to British households already grappling with rising costs.

