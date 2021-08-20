LIVE TV
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
OLYMPICS
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Unimaginable chaos erupts at Kabul airport as US ends its 'forever war' | WION-VOA Co-production
Aug 20, 2021, 10:00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
The race to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan is intensifying as prospects are uncertain for removing any Afghan allies before the deadline of August 31.
Read in App