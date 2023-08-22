UNICEF: 2 million kids affected by Niger Crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
The crisis in Niger is taking a toll on the lives and livelihoods of millions. UN agency UNICEF has said that more than 2 million children have been impacted by the crisis and are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance the crisis it's now spilling over into neighbouring African nations.

