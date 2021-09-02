UNGA to hold high level meeting on September 25, India's PM Modi to likely attend

Sep 02, 2021, 08:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The United Nations General Assembly will hold its 76th session of a high-level meeting on September 25 with 156 heads of states and governments. 29 ministers and diplomats are scheduled to address the UN general debate.
