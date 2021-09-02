LIVE TV
Gravitas
Paralympics
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
Paralympics
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
UNGA to hold high level meeting on September 25, India's PM Modi to likely attend
Sep 02, 2021, 08:55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
The United Nations General Assembly will hold its 76th session of a high-level meeting on September 25 with 156 heads of states and governments. 29 ministers and diplomats are scheduled to address the UN general debate.
Read in App