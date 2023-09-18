UNGA Meet 2023: President Biden to give his inaugural speech in New York

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
According to US security adviser President Joe Biden, all world leaders will assemble in New York for the opening of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in order to advance US interests and values on a variety of topics. The ideals of the international system, including as the UN charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, will now be reaffirmed by Joe Biden.

