Unfolding Tragedy: Ukraine war's human and economic costs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
With the war in Ukraine stretching to 580 days, tensions are mounting along the frontlines. The global economic order has changed significantly since February 2022 when the war began. What is the human cost of war and what does the number suggest? Take a look.

