UNESCO Adds ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ to World Heritage List, PM Modi Says 'Nation Elated'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that every India is elated with this recognition and said when we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance and emphasis on social welfare as 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India's 44th property to receive this recognition.