Underwater Museum of Gallipoli battle shipwrecks opens in Turkey |

Oct 04, 2021, 08:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Turkey's newest park is an underwater museum of fourteen shipwrecks that lie beneath the waves of the Dardanelles Strait, a glimpse into the fierce battles between Ottoman and Allied forces in World War I. Watch this report for more details.
