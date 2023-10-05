UN: Ukraine conflict kills 10,000 civilians, deaths in Ukraine rises this year

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
As the war in Ukraine rages on a United Nations report claims that the conflict has already killed nearly 10,000 civilians. The report has revealed that February and July this year. Almost six people died and 20 were wounded every single day.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos