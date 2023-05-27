UN shocked by letter from Sudan’s military ruler asking to replace UN’s special envoy in Sudan

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the military leader of Sudan, reportedly requested in a letter that his envoy to Sudan be withdrawn, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was "shocked," according to his spokesperson. According to a written statement released by the UN on Friday, Stephane Dujarric, "The Secretary-General is proud of the work done by (UN special representative to Sudan) Volker Perthes and reaffirms his full confidence in his Special Representative."