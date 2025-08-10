LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 20:14 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 20:14 IST
UN Says Gaza faces severe Aid shortages, starvation deaths rise to 217
The UN warns that Gaza is facing severe shortages of humanitarian aid amid ongoing conflict, with starvation deaths rising to 217.

