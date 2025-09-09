UN Rights Chief Calls For Sanctions Against Sri Lankan War Criminals | WION DNA Sri Lanka's government has rejected the United Nations' call for an international investigation into alleged war crimes committed during the country's ethnic conflict, which resulted in over 100,000 deaths. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath stated that the government opposes the UN's "Accountability Project," a mechanism that preserves evidence for potential future prosecutions, citing concerns it could hinder national reconciliation efforts. The government emphasizes its commitment to domestic accountability processes and upholding judicial independence.