UN General Assembly: Narendra Modi, Yoshihide Suga and Scott Morrison heads to Washington

Sep 20, 2021, 09:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Indian PM Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison heads to Washington, for the first in-person meeting of the Quad bloc on Friday. Watch this bulletin for more latest information.
Read in App