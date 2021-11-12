LIVE TV
Gravitas
T20 WC
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
T20 WC
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
UN Climate summit: Rally for action against climate change, last-ditch scramble to save planet
Nov 12, 2021, 07:25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
A new draft introduced at the COP26 summit has demanded more urgent action against climate change and the emission of carbon dioxide. Climate activists want world leaders to back their words with action.
Read in App