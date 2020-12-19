LIVE TV
US Election
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
UN agency calls on Thailand to amend its 'Lese Majeste' Law
Dec 19, 2020, 04.25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
The United Nations human rights office has called on Thailand to amend its lese majeste law, which had been used against at least 35 democracy activists, including a minor aged 16 years.
Read in App