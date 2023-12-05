LIVE TV

UK's PM Rishi Sunak falls to his lowest negative ratings to date

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's approval rating takes a hit. Sunak's rating worse than ex-PM Truss among UK voters. Five prominent Tory ministers are now in negative rating.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos