UK's new controversial act requires voters to show photo IDs
Shocking revelations from the UK casting a cloud over the reach of democratic processes. A study by the studying the Electoral Commission says at least 14 000 people did not get access to voting rights in the recent local elections. The findings suggest the total tally of such cases could run into thousands as they lacked the right voter ID. The data consists of voting information from 230 councils in England that went to polls on the 4th of May.