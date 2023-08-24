UK's first ever womb transplant as sister donates uterus

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
the United Kingdom has made medical history as there was a womb transplant carried out. The first womb transplant was done on a 34-year-old woman and this case has become the first in the country where a woman received a womb from a donor.

