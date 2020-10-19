Ukrainian social media influencer who called COVID-19 a 'hoax', dies of the virus

Oct 19, 2020, 08.40 AM(IST)
Thirty-three-year-old Ukrainian fitness influencer, Dmitriy Stuzhuk, who told his followers on social media that there is nothing like COVID-19, died of the COVID-19. His ex-wife Sofia confirmed the news of Stuzhuk's death on his Instagram profile.