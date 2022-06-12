Ukrainian President Zelensky hopes to win despite losing most of Luhansk

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky believes that that his country will prevail in war. Meanwhile, Ukraine also added Russia has 10 times more artillery than United States and we appeal quicker delivery of weapons from West.
