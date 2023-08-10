Ukraine unleashes deadly Naval Drones to break Russia's Black Sea blockade

Ukraine's repeated drone strikes into the heart of Moscow have made one thing very clear. No territory on either side of the Russia-Ukraine border is now safe from enemy attack. What is interesting is the fact that Russia and Ukraine instead of just relying on expensive missiles are more and more relying on cheaper drones to strike at their enemy. On the 4th of August, Kyiv in an audacious attack struck a Russian warship that was stationed at Russia's Black Sea naval base of Novorossiysk. The video of the damaged warship 'Olenogorsky Gornyak' being towed to the port with the help of two tugboats has now gone viral. Even though Ukraine in its counteroffensive has so far failed to make any major headway, what is clear is that Kyiv is managing to pull off some very audacious attacks on Russia with the use of naval drones. Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.