/Ukraine takes drone war deep into Russia: New weapon of modern warfare

Ukraine is expanding its drone campaign deep inside Russian territory, highlighting how unmanned systems are transforming modern warfare. Long-range drones are increasingly being used to strike military infrastructure, logistics hubs, and strategic targets far from the frontlines, changing the nature of battlefield engagement. The conflict has become a testing ground for next-generation drone tactics, electronic warfare, and precision strikes. As both Kyiv and Moscow invest heavily in drone technology, military analysts say the war is offering a glimpse into the future of global conflict. What does Ukraine’s expanding drone strategy mean for Russia and for warfare worldwide?