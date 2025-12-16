/Ukraine Signals NATO Compromise as Pressure Mounts for Peace Deal

After nearly four years of war, Ukraine is signaling a potential shift in its long-held NATO ambitions. President Volodymyr Zelensky says Kyiv is open to security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5 — even without formal membership — calling it a “compromise” aimed at preventing renewed Russian aggression. The move comes as European leaders reaffirm support for Ukraine and Washington presses for a swift U.S.-brokered peace deal, even as fighting continues on the battlefield and Russia makes fresh territorial gains.