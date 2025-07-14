Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky Names Deputy Pm Yulia Svyrydenko for Next PM

As the prospects for an end to war with Russia becomes murkier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as Ukraine's new PM. Taking to X Zelensky wrote, "We are launching a transformation of the executive branch in Ukraine. I have invited Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine and to significantly upgrade its work."